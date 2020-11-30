COVID-19 patient dies in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru

30 November 2020 01:10 IST

A COVID-19 patient with co-morbidities died, while 48 new cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday. With 38 patients discharged, the number of active cases stands at 608. A fine of ₹ 15.87 lakh has so far been collected in 14,778 cases of people not wearing masks, said a bulletin from the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

With 38 new cases and 23 patients discharged, the number of active cases in Udupi stood at 219 on Sunday, said a bulletin from the Udupi district administration.

