COVID-19 patient dies in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported one COVID-19 death and four new cases on Thursday. With eight patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 11. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 0.34%.

In Udupi district, there were three new cases and all the three patients are symptomatic. The number of active cases in Udupi rose to 10.

With 3,108 people getting the vaccine on Thursday, the total number of those vaccinated reached 35.3 lakh in Dakshina Kannada. Of these, 18.14 lakh have taken the first dose and 16.65 lakh their second. As many as 50,625 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi, 5,220 people were vaccinated taking the total to 21.33 lakh. Of these, 10.67 lakh have taken their first dose and 10.14 lakh their second. And, 51,666 people have taken the precautionary dose.