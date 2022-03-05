COVID-19: Nine new cases in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Special Correspondent March 05, 2022 23:33 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported five new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. With nine patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 34. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 0.25%.

A fine of ₹1,15,80,380 has so far been collected in 95,957 cases of norms violation in the district.

With 3,430 people getting the vaccine on Saturday, the total number of vaccinated reached 34.8 lakh. Of these, 18.01 lakh have taken the first dose and 16.31 lakh their second. As many as 47,717 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, four new cases were reported and all the four patients are symptomatic. With 19 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 52. TPR was put at 0.3%.

There are two patients in the general ward, two in ICU without ventilators and one patient in ICU with ventilators.

As many as 2,253 people were vaccinated in the district on Saturday taking the total to 20.49 lakh. Of these, 10.51 lakh have taken their first dose and 9.53 lakh their second. And, 44,455 people have taken the precautionary dose.