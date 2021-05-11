COVID-19 negative certificate must to enter Goa

MANGALURU

11 May 2021 21:43 IST

The Goa Government on Tuesday issued an order stating that any person entering Goa must possess a COVID-19 (RT-PCR) negative certificate. This certificate should have been obtained 72 hours before the time they seek entry to the State.

According to a press release, residents of Goa and those entering that State for work are exempted from producing the certificate. While Goa residents should produce proof of residence, those coming on work should produce work identity proof or letter from their employer.

Exemption has also been given to those entering Goa for medical emergency. They should produce proof of medical emergency or should be travelling in an ambulance, the release said.

