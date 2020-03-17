Mangaluru

COVID-19 | Kollur chariot festival to be held in simple manner today

Amid the Covid-19 scare, the annual festival of Mangaladevi Temple culminated with a Rathotsava sans much fanfare and procession in Mangaluru on Monday.

Amid the Covid-19 scare, the annual festival of Mangaladevi Temple culminated with a Rathotsava sans much fanfare and procession in Mangaluru on Monday.  

This is being done because of the COVID-19 threat

The chariot festival, or ‘Maha Rathotsava’, will be conducted in a simple manner at Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur on Tuesday on account of COVID-19.

Arvind Sutagundi, executive officer of the temple, told The Hindu on Monday that only the priests and the temple staff would be involved in the festival. “The rituals related to the festival will be conducted. There will be no festivities,” he said. “Hence, we appeal to devotees to cooperate on this matter. This is being done following the directions given by the Deputy Commissioner of the district on account of COVID-19.”

The temple management had, on March 14, urged devotees to defer visits by a week.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2020 10:59:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/covid-19-kollur-chariot-festival-to-be-held-in-simple-manner-today/article31088870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY