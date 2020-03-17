COVID-19 | Kollur chariot festival to be held in simple manner today

The chariot festival, or ‘Maha Rathotsava’, will be conducted in a simple manner at Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur on Tuesday on account of COVID-19.
Arvind Sutagundi, executive officer of the temple, told The Hindu on Monday that only the priests and the temple staff would be involved in the festival. “The rituals related to the festival will be conducted. There will be no festivities,” he said. “Hence, we appeal to devotees to cooperate on this matter. This is being done following the directions given by the Deputy Commissioner of the district on account of COVID-19.”
The temple management had, on March 14, urged devotees to defer visits by a week.
