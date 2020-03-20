COVID-19 | Joint screening at Talapady

Mangaluru

20 March 2020 07:17 IST

On an average, they screen around 300 vehicles of which nearly 100 are those coming from the airport in Mangaluru and also those returning home after treatment here.

A 10-member team comprising Kerala’s Kasaragod Police and Health Department staff have been screening cars at the check-post at Talapady in Kerala on the borders with Dakshina Kannada since March 13.

Each car is stopped and the occupants are inquired about the purpose of their visit. The team also notes down the registration number of each vehicle. “If we suspect any person having viral symptoms, the Health Department members carry out thermal scanning and we forward the details to the district health officials,” said a Sub-Inspector of Police at the check-post on Thursday.

On an average, they screen around 300 vehicles of which nearly 100 are those coming from the airport in Mangaluru and also those returning home after treatment here. “Today, we referred a foreign national found with COVID-19 symptoms for examination,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising