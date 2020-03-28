COVID-19 | Infosys Foundation sends critical medical supplies worth ₹28 lakh to Mangaluru

The Infosys Foundation has sent critical medical supplies worth ₹28 lakh to Dakshina Kannada to tackle COVID-19, according to P.S. Harsha, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru.
The vehicle carrying the medical supplies reached Mangaluru on March 28, he tweeted on Saturday.
“Ms. Sudha Murthy responded to the call of Mangaluru Police on behalf of Dakshina Kannada district administration and within 36 hours critical medical supplies worth ₹28 lakhs have reached Mangaluru. We thank Madam Sudha Murthy and Infosys Foundation’s Ramdas Kamat and team,” the Commissioner tweeted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.