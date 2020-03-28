Mangaluru

COVID-19 | Infosys Foundation sends critical medical supplies worth ₹28 lakh to Mangaluru

Fire and emergency service men spraying disinfectants in public areas in Mangaluru on March 26.

Fire and emergency service men spraying disinfectants in public areas in Mangaluru on March 26.   | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

The Infosys Foundation has sent critical medical supplies worth ₹28 lakh to Dakshina Kannada to tackle COVID-19, according to P.S. Harsha, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru.

The vehicle carrying the medical supplies reached Mangaluru on March 28, he tweeted on Saturday.

“Ms. Sudha Murthy responded to the call of Mangaluru Police on behalf of Dakshina Kannada district administration and within 36 hours critical medical supplies worth ₹28 lakhs have reached Mangaluru. We thank Madam Sudha Murthy and Infosys Foundation’s Ramdas Kamat and team,” the Commissioner tweeted.

