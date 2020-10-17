COVID-19: Five deaths, 383 new cases in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

Mangaluru

17 October 2020 22:47 IST

Four COVID-19 patients with comorbidities died, while 172 new cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday. With 212 patients discharged, the number of active cases came down to 3,487. A fine of ₹9.45 lakh has been collected so far in 8,104 cases of people not wearing masks, said a bulletin from the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

A 57-year-old COVID-19 patient with comorbidities died, while 211 new cases were reported in Udupi on Saturday. With 169 patients discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 1,948. A fine of ₹12.89 lakh has so far been collected in 11,478 cases of people not wearing face masks and violating social distancing norms, said a bulletin from the Udupi district administration.

Advertising

Advertising