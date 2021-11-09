COVID-19: Door-to-door second dose from tomorrow

The Health and Family Welfare Department in association with Mangaluru City Corporation and National Service Scheme will launch Lasika Mitra campaign to administer the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people from Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting at the COVID-19 war room in the corporation here, district health officer Kishore Kumar said that the district administration, the corporation and Mangalore University’s NSS would join hands with the department in this initiative.

Awareness

He said NSS volunteers would visit houses of beneficiaries who were yet to receive the second dose to create awareness and coax them to get it.

In the first phase, the campaign would be launched in the corporation limits through all urban health centres and subsequently would be extended across the district.

Training given

NSS volunteers participating in the training were given necessary training in this regard. Dr. Kumar urged people to cooperate with the volunteers and make the campaign a success.

District COVID-19 nodal officer Ashok Kumar, corporation COVID-19 nodal officer Annayya Kulal and others were present.