COVID-19 awareness campaign launched in Udupi district

Principal District and Sessions Judge J.N. Subrahmanya administering an oath in Udupi on Saturday.

Mangaluru

17 October 2020 23:12 IST

J.N. Subrahmanya, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Udupi district, on Saturday launched COVID-19 public awareness campaign as per the direction of the National Legal Services Authority and participated by various government departments.

Administering the awareness oath at the district court complex in Udupi, Mr. Subrahmanya said officials of various departments would visit every household in the district to create awareness about the pandemic and the precautions to be taken to remain safe. People would also be administered the oath to remain cautious.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said people should follow COVID-19 protocol, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, frequently washing hands etc., till a vaccine was available. A detailed plan of action was prepared for the awareness campaign wherein people would be told that it would be their responsibility to protect their family members from the pandemic.

As many as 172 people have died of COVID-19 in the district and more than 75% of them were aged above 60 and had comorbidities. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every family member to look after elders in their households. That was the reason for holding this massive awareness campaign for the first time, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Y. Naveen Bhat said though the administration offers treatment for COVID-19 patients, it was the responsibility of every citizen not to get infected. Their cooperation was absolutely needed to prevent the spread of the virus.

On the occasion, awareness stickers brought out by the Health and Family Department were released.

District judges Vivekananda S. Pandith, Lavanya, Bhavani, Shobha, Manjunath, Mahanthesh Busagola, Nirmala, Yadava Vanamala, District Health Officer Sudhirchandra Suda, Bar Association president Divakara Shetty, and others were present.

Campaign in Bantwal taluk

While a similar campaign was launched at the Dakshina Kannada district level a few days ago by Principal District and Sessions Judge Muralidhara Pai, it was launched at Bantwal taluk level on Saturday by senior civil judge Mohammed Imtiyaz Ahmed, who is also chairman of the taluk legal services committee.

An autorickshaw would travel to various parts of the taluk spreading the awareness message.