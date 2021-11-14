COVID-19: 18 new cases recorded in DK, Udupi

Dakshina Kannada reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. With 14 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 131.

The test positivity rate was put at 0.24%.

Fines collected

A fine totalling ₹1,07,62,970 has so far been collected in 88,700 cases of norms violation.

Udupi district reported six new cases of which five are from Udupi taluk and one from outside the district. Five patients are under home isolation and one under designated government care facility. With four patients discharged, there are 40 active cases in the district.

Vaccinations

With 4,503 people vaccinated on Saturday, the total number of people covered in Dakshina Kannada reached 24,40,985. Of these, 15,37,471 have received their first dose and 9,03,514 their second.

In Udupi, 2,007 people were vaccinated taking the total number to 14,97,496 of which 9,22,182 have received the first dose and 5,75,314 the second.