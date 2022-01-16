COVID-19: 1,399 positive cases in DK and Udupi

Mangaluru

16 January 2022 00:48 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported 792 new COVID-19 cases, including 25 from two clusters, on Saturday. With discharge of 335 patients, the active cases were at 3447. The test positivity rate (TPR) is at 7.16%.

Of the 25 new cases, 14 were from hostel of a paramedical college in Mangaluru where a total of 76 samples were tested. Of the 14, 11 are aged more than 18 while the remaining three are aged 17. As many as 11 persons from three houses in Shirady of Puttur taluk have also tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 43 samples were tested. All the 11 were aged more than 18.

With 4,556 persons vaccinated on Saturday, the total number of persons jabbed in Dakshina Kannada district reached 31.09 lakh of which 17.17 lakh have taken the first dose, 13.77 have taken the second and 14462 persons have taken precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, 607 new cases were reported and 63 were discharged on Saturday. The overall TPR is at 10.02%. The active cases were at 2879.

With 398 new patients from 3105 tests the TPR of Udupi taluk is at 12.82%. There are 117 patients from Kundapur (TPR 7.87%) and 90 patients from Karkala taluk (TPR 6.22%). As many as 564 patients are in home quarantine, 28 in COVID Care Centres, eight in designated COVID-19 health hospital and seven patients in designated covid hospital.

With 2,458 persons jabbed, the overall vaccinated persons in Udupi district reached 18.94 lakh of which 10.24 lakh received the first dose, 8.6 lakh received the second and 9,866 persons received precautionary dose.

The Udupi district administration has so far paid ₹1 lakh in 196 cases and ₹50,000 in 444 cases.