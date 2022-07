File photo used for representation.

July 15, 2022 03:19 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported eight COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday. With the discharge of 19 patients, there are 43 active cases and the test positivity rate was at 0.96 %.

Udupi reported four COVID-19 positive cases. With discharge of six patients, the active cases stood at 22. The test positivity rate was at 2.1 %.

