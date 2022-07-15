COVID-19: 12 positive cases in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi
Dakshina Kannada reported eight COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday. With the discharge of 19 patients, there are 43 active cases and the test positivity rate was at 0.96 %.
Udupi reported four COVID-19 positive cases. With discharge of six patients, the active cases stood at 22. The test positivity rate was at 2.1 %.
