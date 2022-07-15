Mangaluru

COVID-19: 12 positive cases in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

File photo used for representation.

File photo used for representation.

Dakshina Kannada reported eight COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday. With the discharge of 19 patients, there are 43 active cases and the test positivity rate was at 0.96 %.

Udupi reported four COVID-19 positive cases. With discharge of six patients, the active cases stood at 22. The test positivity rate was at 2.1 %.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2022 3:20:35 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/covid-19-12-positive-cases-in-dakshina-kannada-udupi/article65640722.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY