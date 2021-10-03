COVID-19: 100 new cases in Dakshina Kannada, 23 in Udupi

There were no COVID-19 deaths reported in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Saturday. Dakshina Kannada saw 100 new cases. With 109 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 920. The test positivity rate stood at 0.99%. A fine of ₹1,06,86,670 has so far been collected in 87,939 cases of norm violations.

Udupi district reported 23 new cases of which 18 are from Udupi taluk, two from Kundapura and three from Karkala. While 17 people are in home isolation, six are in healthcare facilities. With 69 patients discharged, there were 131 active cases in the district.

With 14,076 people vaccinated on Saturday, the total number of people covered in Dakshina Kannada reached 21,82,989. Of these, 15,00,853 have received their first dose and 6,82,136 their second.

In Udupi district, 1,237 people were vaccinated taking the total to 13,39,346. Of these, 9,07,027 have received their first dose and 4,32,319 their second.