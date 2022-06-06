Court to first decide maintainability of suit before deciding on masjid survey

A Civil Court here on Monday said that it will decide the maintainability of a suit seeking permanent injunction restraining the Malali Jumma Masjid authorities from dismantling the old tiled-structure of the masjid said to be resembling a temple before deciding appointment of a court commissioner to survey the masjid.

III Additional Civil Judge and JMFC H. Sujatha passed the order while dismissing a memo filed by plaintiff Dhananjaya, urging the court to consider his Interlocutory Application seeking appointment of a court commissioner to survey the masjid at Malali, near Ganjimutt here, and other applications.

The judge said that this court is of the opinion that the jurisdiction of the court must be decided first before proceeding with other applications. No doubt that the defendant is entitled to file the application for rejection of the plaint at any stage. If, this court is barred to entertain this matter, the question of hearing other applications certainly becomes infructuous.

Hence, the judge said, she will decide first on interim applications (IAs) 3 and 4 filed by the masjid seeking rejection of the suit. In the IA 3 filed under Order 7 Rule 11 (d) and read with Section 85 of Wakfs Act, the masjid contended that the State Government notified the masjid as a wakf property on July 21, 2016. In the IA 4, the masjid said that the suit is not maintainable and barred under Section 4 (1 and 2) of the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act.

After hearing advocate for masjid on IAs 3 and 4, the court adjourned the matter to June 9 to hear the petitioner.

Meanwhile, the court has further extended till June 9 the temporary injunction restraining Jumma Masjid from further the dismantling the old tiled structure of the masjid, which, according to the petitioner, has remnants of a temple.