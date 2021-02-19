Court sentences two to life imprisonment for murder

III Additional District and Sessions Judge Basappa Balappa Jakati on Tuesday sentenced to life two persons who were found guilty of murdering Rekhappa Lamani, a native of Haveri, in Panambur here in September 2016.

The judge sentenced Nagaraj Govindappa Lamani (28) and his friend Veeresh Shivappa Lamani (32), both hailing from Haveri, to life and asked each one of the two to pay fine ₹ 10,000. Of the total fine amount of ₹ 20,000, the judge said ₹ 10,000 should be paid as compensation to Rekhappa Lamani’s wife Paapi alias Savitri.

The judge asked the District Legal Service Authority to consider paying compensation to Ms. Savitri under the Karnataka Victim Compensation Scheme. According to charge-sheet filed by the then Panambur Police Inspector A.C. Lokesh, Nagaraj had come to Hosangadi in Kasaragod district of Kerala to work in the construction field in 2013. He was staying along with his friends, Eresh and Girish, in a room on the second floor of Hill Side Hall. Rekhappa Lamani, who is co-brother of Nagaraj, also joined to live with them in the room.

Rekhappa Lamani got to know that Nagaraj was eyeing his wife and he decided to leave for his native place. Nagaraj and Veeresh planned to murder Rekhappa Lamani and joined the latter to drop him to the bus stand in Mangaluru on September 4, 2016. In Mangaluru, the three went to a bar at Rao and Rao Circle at around 7 p.m. to consume alcohol.

The two took Rekhappa Lamani to a secluded area, off Dixy Cross Road in Panambur, and hacked him to death.

The two worked in a transport company in Baikampady till around 11 p.m. They hitched a ride on a motorcycle and an autorickshaw to reach Pumpwell and proceeded to Hosangadi.

Prosecutor Narayan Sherigar U. examined 22 witness, including the motorcycle rider and autorickshaw driver who had dropped the accused at Pumpwell. Based on circumstantial evidence, the judge convicted the two accused under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code.