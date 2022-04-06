Court sends man to life in jail for murdering his father

April 06, 2022 00:36 IST

A District and Sessions Court in the city has sentenced a 27-year-old mason to life imprisonment on finding him guilty of murdering his father in his house in Belthangady Police limits on January 18, 2021.

Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge B.R. Pallavi, on April 1, sentenced Harish Poojary of Gardadi village of Belthangady taluk for life and also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 for murdering his father Shridhar Poojary. The judge asked the District Legal Services Authority to pay adequate compensation to the wife of Shridhar Poojary under the Karnataka Victim Compensation Scheme.

According to the charge-sheet, Harish Poojary was the younger of the two sons of Shridhar Poojary. Harish Poojary undertook masonry works in Dharmasthala and Madikeri. He married Divya, who was from a different caste, and brought her home. Shridhar Poojary was not happy with this and there were frequent fights between the two.

On January 18, 2021, Harish Poojary had a heated exchange of words with his father and assaulted him with a sharp weapon. His brother, Dinesh Poojary, rushed to the house and took his father to the Government Hospital in Belthangady, where he was declared brought dead. After a complaint from Dinesh Poojary, the Belthangady Police arrested Harish Poojary in the early hours of January 19, 2021.

The prosecution examined 11 witnesses, which included four eyewitnesses to the murder, doctor Suraj Shetty and Regional Forensic Science Laboratory’s Scientific Officer Kasturi Vedeyar.

While considering that Harish Poojary was not a habitual offender and there were no criminal antecedents of his, the judge noted that the murder occurred due to the fact that Shridhar Poojary was opposed to his son bringing a woman from another caste in marriage to his house. As this crime did not fall within the category of rarest of rare cases, the judge sentenced Harish to life imprisonment.