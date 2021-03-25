Court sends man to jail for causing the death of autorickshaw driver
Principal District and Sessions Judge B. Muralidhara Pai on Tuesday sentenced Aneesh John (37) of Bikarnakatta to three years simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 1,000 on finding him guilty of causing the death of an autorickshaw driver and injuring two other autorickshaw drivers after ramming his car against a row of autorickshaws at Ambedkar Circle here in 2017.
According to a charge-sheet, John, who was then running a spa in a luxury hotel in the city, consumed alcohol on the night of August 6, 2017, and was driving a hatchback car with his friend T.A. Mathew. After approaching the Ambedkar Circle from Bunts Hostel Circle at 10.45 p.m., John drove straight instead of taking a left turn towards Balmatta Circle.
The car rammed against the autorickshaws parked outside KMC Hospital. Autorickshaw driver Praveen M.A. (21), a native of Madikeri, died on the spot. Two other drivers Ashok Pascal D’Souza and Jagadish were injured. Fearing assault by the on-lookers, Mathew, who was also injured, ran away from the spot and got himself admitted at a private hospital in Falnir.