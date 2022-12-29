Court rejects car owner’s plea for bail in Surathkal Fazil murder case

December 29, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

A court here has rejected the regular bail application of an accused, a car owner, in the murder case of Mohammed Fazil who had been killed in Surathkal this July, a day after Praveen Nettar, a BJP worker was hacked to death at Bellare on July 26, 2022.

Fazil’s murder on July 28 has been viewed as retaliation to the killing of Nettar.

The 4th Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mangaluru, S. Sandhya has rejected the regular bail application filed by Ajith Crasta, the owner of the car in which the assailants who murdered Fazil escaped from the spot. Fazil had been murdered outside a garment shop.

Crasta, 37, a resident of Kulai village, has been named as accused No. 7 in the chargesheet filed by the police for offences punishable under Sections 143, 147, 148, 504, 326, 302, 506, 120 (b), 201, 202, 204, 212 and 118 of Indian Penal Code. He has been in prison since July 31.

In the bail application, Crasta said he is the owner of the car but was not involved in the crime. He pleaded innocence claiming that the car was given on rent. As the chargesheet has been filed, Crasta requested to be released on bail.

Rejecting the application, the judge in her order dated December 26, said the prima facie materials on record show that it was a brutal case of murder of a youth in public. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, gravity of the offence alleged against Crasta, and contentions raised by the prosecution, there is no reasonable ground made out to grant bail.