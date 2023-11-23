HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court rejects advance bail plea of 18 people accused of causing loss to Brahmavar Sugar Factory

November 23, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A district and sessions court in Udupi rejected the advance (anticipatory) bail applications filed by 18 people accused of causing over ₹14 crore loss in sale of scrap and machinery to the Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Sugar Factory at Brahmavar on Thursday.

Principal District and Sessions judge Shanthaveera Shivappa passed the orders on the applications filed by management committee president Suprasad Shetty, vice-president Umanath Shetty, directors Asthika Shastri, Subba Billava, Santosh Kumar Shetty, Sanmath Hegde, Rathnakara Ganiga, Vasanthi R. Shetty, Hemalatha U. Shetty, Geetha Shambhu Poojari, employees M. Gopalakrisna, Ramananda Neelavara, Uday Achar, Rony D’Souza, U.N. Shankar, Padmanabha, Vishwanath Shetty, and Ganesh Poojari.

Udupi District Raita Sangha general secretary Satish Kini had filed a private complaint before the Judicial Magistrate, First Class at Udupi, alleging irregularities in the sale of scrap and machinery of the factory on October 21. The court had directed the Brahmavara police to investigate the matter and file a report. The police registered a first information report following the court order on October 25.

The complainant had alleged that 25 people in responsible positions had committed embezzlement and forgery in tender-cum-auction of the plant and machinery through a conspiracy to achieve personal gain between August 18, 2021 and December 5, 2022. They caused over ₹14 crore loss to the government and farmers by breach of trust, misuse and embezzlement by selling factory machinery and scraps through forged documents, he had alleged.

Public prosecutor Jayaram Shetty opposed the advance bail applications.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.