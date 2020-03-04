Court orders treatment for man arrested on sedition charge

A court in Kundapur on Wednesday issued orders to provide medical treatment to 43-year-old Raghavendra Ganiga, who was arrested on the charge of sedition for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Jihad Zindabad’ on the premises of the Kundapur taluk office on March 2.

Raghavendra’s counsel submitted that the accused had mental health issues, required treatment, and also sought bail for him.

The court ordered that the accused be admitted to the district government hospital in Udupi for treatment till March 13. The court also ordered that the accused should be given protection during his treatment at the hospital, and that a report in this regard should be submitted to it.

Following the court’s orders, the Kundapur police got him admitted to the district government hospital.

It may be recalled that Raghavendra Ganiga was, on March 2, remanded in judicial custody till March 16. Raghavendra’s father, Shama Ganiga, had then told presspersons in Kundapur that Raghavendra was having mental health issues and was on treatment for it.