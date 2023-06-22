Court imposes fine of ₹5 lakh on Mangaluru city police for false implication of father and another person in POCSO case

June 22, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

Finding fault with the city police for falsely implicating father of a minor girl and another person in a sexual assault case, a city sessions court has imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on the team that was involved in the investigation of the case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court-2 (POSCO), K.M. Radhakrishna, in his judgement dated June 8, said: “Investigation officer and his team members have committed impropriety to such a honour for their selfishness and indicates that they are stigma to the society.”

Holding Police Inspector A.C. Lokesh and other police personnel of Women Police Station responsible for false implication of 54-year-old father of the victim and other person in the case, the Judge said the two persons were labourers and they were behind the bar for eight months (father) and two months (another person) respectively. “Thus one can understand the pain and suffering the two have undergone as a result of detention in jail for no fault, at the instance of investigation officer,” the Judge said.

To indemnify injustice, the investigation officer and his team members were asked to pay from their pockets compensation of ₹4 lakh to the father of the victim and ₹1 lakh to another person. The compensation should be paid with in 40 days, the Judge said. He asked Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain to take necessary disciplinary action against the erring police personnel for serious investigation lapses, manipulation of documents, dereliction of duty, and misuse of power and position.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, filed a complaint with Women Police accusing her boyfriend of raping her on February 14, 2021. When she appeared before the Magistrate, the victim changed her version and named another person as the one responsible for her pregnancy. She further named a third person. Lastly, when the victim was at a care centre, she gave statement accusing her father of raping her. The police arrested the father on October 17, 2022.

Of four persons named by the victim, investigation officer collected blood samples of three persons, including father, and also the foetus of victim. The blood samples and foetus were sent it to Forensic Science Laboratory, Bengaluru, for DNA test. Before the report of DNA test is ready, the investigation officer filed chargesheet against the father of the victim.

The DNA report was produced before the court at the fag end of the trial. The report said the three persons were not the biological father of the foetus of the victim.

