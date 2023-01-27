Court grants bail to 13 medicos in Mangaluru drug abuse case

January 27, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Principal District and Sessions Judge Ravindra M. Joshi, who is also a special Judge for NDPS Act cases, on Friday, January 27, granted bail to 13 medicos recently arrested by the city police for alleged illegal possession and consumption of cannabis.

Holding that the medicos can be accused of alleged consumption of cannabis, the Judge said they can be charged under Section 27 (B) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. These medicos are entitled for bail, he said. The Judge ordered for release of the 13 medicos upon ₹50,000 deposit with a like surety.

As many as 29 persons, including 22 medicos, were arrested since January 11 by the city police for alleged illegal consumption and possession of cannabis. Majority of those arrested persons were students and doctors associated with Kasturba Medical College and Hospital.

All the 22 medicos have filed bail application under Section 439 of Criminal Procedure Code before the Judge Mr. Joshi.

Criticised

This action of police came for criticism. In a press conference, Forensic expert Mahabalesh Shetty and former Government Pleader Manoraj Rajeeva charged the police of wrongly accusing medicos of being drug peddlers and charging them under non-bailable Section 8 and Section 20 of the NDPS Act.

The medicos have undergone screening test and some of them were found positive that indicated only possibility of consumption of cannabis. The medicos were arrested before results of confirmatory test of samples of blood, hair and urine sample at the Forensic Science Laboratory.

The Medicos should have been sent to de-addiction centre as mandated under Section 64 A of NDPS Act. They will approach the High Court against this vindictive action of the police and demand investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a team supervised by a High Court Judge, the two stated before press persons.

Advocate Subbayya Rai, representing some of the medicos who got bail on Friday, said in his bail arguments he highlighted the flaws in the city police’s investigation including arrest of medicos who were found negative in the screening test.