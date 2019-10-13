Court fines five ₹21K each

The sixth Additional District and Sessions Judge Sayeedunnisa on Thursday imposed a fine of ₹21,000 each on five persons allegedly involved in a case of ‘immoral’ policing in the city in April 2016.

According to the charge sheet, a woman, 21, studying in Manipal, and her friend Arshad Ibrahim, went to P.V.R Mall at 1 p.m. on April 2, 2016, to watch a movie. Afterwards, they got into an autorickshaw. A person reportedly dragged Ibrahim out and handed him to three others who took him away and assaulted him. The girl raised an alarm and called Ibrahim’s brother before filing a complaint.

The police arrested Chetan, Rakshith Kumar, Ashwin Raj, Sushanth Shetty and Sharath Kumar. A chargesheet was filed for offences under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Of the total, the judge said ₹51,000 should be paid as compensation to Arshad.