Court denies bail to MUDA Commissioner

April 05, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandhya S., on Friday, rejected the bail application of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Commissioner Mansoor Ali, said a press release from the Lokayukta police.

The Lokayukta police arrested Mr. Ali on March 23 for demanding ₹25 lakh for issuance of TDR (Transfer of Development Rights) to the owner of 10.8 acres of land in Kudupu village. This land was acquired by Mangaluru City Corporation for future expansion of solid waste treatment facility in Pachchanady. The police had also arrested broker Mohammed Saleem for allegedly accepting ₹25 lakh. Mr. Ali had been remanded to judicial custody till April 8.

