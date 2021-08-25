Court asks govt. to institute inquiry against officials

PIL against permission to build in no construction zone

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State government to take initiative for an inquiry and take action against officials concerned for granting permission for construction of buildings in the 40-m no construction zone near Kaup on the National Highway 66 stretch between Mangaluru and Udupi.

Also, the court directed the authorities to demolish the structures built on the property owned by four persons based on illegal permission granted in violation of the provisions of the Karnataka Highways Act 1964 .

A Division Bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the direction while disposing of a public interest litigation petition which was converted into a suo motu proceedings of the court after it was found that the original petitioner was the neighbour of the property owners.

It was said in the petition that illegal permission for construction was granted for construction in the property belonging to Sujatha V. Karkere and three others.

The Bench said that the Chief Secretary or other officers should institute a fact-finding inquiry to identify those responsible for grant of permission for construction of buildings in the no constriction zone despite a clear bar in law and initiate both departmental and criminal prosecution, if necessary, as per law.