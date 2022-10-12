Court acquits man arraigned in Maoist attack case

ADVERTISEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Principal District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Joshi on Monday acquitted Ramesh alias Chenni Ramesh in a case related to a Maoist attack in Kultur village of Belthangady taluk in November 2013.

Ramesh alias Chenni Ramesh had been accused of joining other absconding Maoist activists, including Vikram Gowda, Sundari, Vijay and Jayanna, in setting on fire a motorcycle and a car that belonged to Ramachandra Bhat on November 9, 2013.

According to the charge-sheet, Chenni Ramesh was part of a Maoist group that came to the house of Mr. Bhat, a field officer in Wild Cane, a unit of Wildlife Conservation Society. The Maoists asked Mr. Bhat to come out of his house. As he did not come out, the group set fire to his car and motorcycle parked in the shed outside the house. The Maoists left the place raising slogans against Mr. Bhat, Anti Naxal Force, the Police and Forest departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the police could not trace the accused, a C report was filed before the jurisdictional magistrate court on January 16, 2017. On March 17, 2017, Police Inspector of J.P. Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru called Investigation Officer C.R. Ravish to inform about the arrest of Chenni Ramesh in connection with a case in Bengaluru.

Mr. Ravish took Ramesh into custody and inquired him in connection with the attack.

The Investigation Officer [C.R. Ravish] filed the charge-sheet on July 12, 2017, accusing Ramesh of offences punishable under Sections 10 (B) and 13 of Unlawful Activists (Prevention) Act, Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 143, 147, 148, 447, 435 and 427 of Indian Penal Code.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Mr. Joshi examined nine witnesses, including complainant Mr. Bhat.

On Monday, the judge acquitted Chenni Ramesh, who is lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison, of all charges. He was directed to execute a personal bond for ₹50,000 and give an undertaking that he will appear before a higher court on receipt of the notice of appeal or revision that may be filed. The Prison authorities were asked to release Ramesh forthwith if he is not required in any other case.

The police said that Chenni Ramesh was facing trial in four cases in Chikkamagaluru that are related to Maoist attacks.