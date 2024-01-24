Court acquits accused in sexual harassment as victim, her father turn hostile

January 24, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

A Mangaluru court has acquitted a 22-year-old man from Ullal of sexual harassment after the victim and her father turned hostile.

The 7th Judicial Magistrate First Class Court Magistrate, H.J. Shilpa, on January 22, acquitted Abdul Rashiq of Talapady village of Mangaluru taluk, from the charges of wrongfully restraining and sexual harassing a college girl.

According to the chargesheet, on December 1, 2021, Rashiq came on a two-wheeler to Ucchila bridge in Someshwar village. The victim was waiting at the Ucchila stand for a bus to her college. Rashiq allegedly held her hands, restrained her, and hugged her tightly.

Based on her complaint, Rashiq was arrested and he was charged with offences punishable under Sections 341 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

During the trial, the victim turned hostile and denied any harassment. In her evidence, she said someone collided with her when she was waiting for the bus on that day. As it was getting late she proceeded to the college. She returned in the evening and told about the incident to her family members, before filing a complaint on December 2, 2021.

She also said she does not remember what she stated on oath before the Magistrate, which was recorded by the latter under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code. She also did not identify the footage of the CCTV camera related to the incident and also the vehicle in which the accused had come to the spot.

Similarly, the victim’s father, who was said to be an eyewitness to the incident, also turned hostile before the court and denied the incident.

In the order acquitting the accused, the Magistrate said: “If the prosecution had proved the guilt of accused, by examining convincing witnesses and producing convincing evidence, then this court would not have left the accused unpunished. Therefore, on account of paucity of material evidence, I am left with no other alternative, but to come to the conclusion that, the prosecution has failed to bring home the guilt against the accused, beyond all reasonable doubts”.