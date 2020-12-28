Couple’s gesture gets PM’s attention

Anudeep (right) and Minusha

MANGALURU

28 December 2020 00:39 IST

A newly-wed couple from Byndoor in Udupi district were in for a pleasant surprise on hearing their names being mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday.

A gesture by Anudeep and Minusha in cleaning up the Someshwara Beach in Byndoor town instead of going on their honeymoon immediately after their marriage on November 18 has caught the attention of the Prime Minister who has been encouraging people to make the country clean and green.

The couple, who went for an evening walk on the serene beach after their marriage, noticed trash piled up all along the stretch. When Anudeep expressed his desire to clean up the beach instead of going on a honeymoon, Minusha responded positively to the thought.

From November 27, the couple took up the task of cleaning the beach two hours every evening. The 800 m long beach abutting the Ottinene Hill was full of waste, from plastic bottles to footwear and from empty liquor bottles to plastic waste. As their daily routine attracted local residents, they too joined hands with the couple in their mission. As a result of this effort, over 800 kg of trash was removed, before the beach looked clean. Anudeep is into digital marketing of products and he has volunteered with Clean Kundapur Project that organised over 60 cleaning drives around Kundapur. Minusha works for a pharma company.

The couple said that they were inspired by Mr. Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and are happy that their little contribution to keeping society clean and healthy has been noticed by the Prime Minister himself.