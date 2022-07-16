Couple held in Mangaluru, 2,200 kg cannabis seized

The Mangaluru police have seized 2,200 kg of cannabis worth ₹22,000 from the arrested couple | Photo Credit: representational image

The Central Crime Branch sleuths have arrested a 28-year-old man from Kavoor and his 21-year-old wife on the charges of possessing and selling cannabis to students and other consumers in the city.

The police have seized 2,200 kg of cannabis worth ₹22,000 from them.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Vikhyat alias Vikky Bappal, 28, and Anjana, 21.

The police said that on a tip-off, a team, led by Inspector Mahesh Prasad, raided a house in Shankara Nagar in Kavoor and seized the cannabis.

The contraband was meant to be distributed among college students and other consumers in areas, namely M.G. Road, KPT, Kadri, and Jeppu Bappal.

The police also seized ₹1,500 and a digital weighing machine from them.

The police said Vikhyat is an accused in 13 criminal cases, including that of attempt to murder, assault and kidnap registered in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru North, Barke, Urwa, Mangaluru Rural, and Kankanady police stations.

Anjana is an accused in a case of assault and attempt to murder registered in Kankanady and Mangaluru South police stations, the police added.