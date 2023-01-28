ADVERTISEMENT

Couple found dead in Mangaluru apartment

January 28, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old man and his wife were found dead in their residential apartment in Bejai here on Saturday, January 28.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Dinesh Rao (65) and his wife Shailaja Rao (64).

The police said Dinesh Rao, a retired Canara Bank employee, was taking care of his wife Shailaja, who was bed-ridden. Two home nurses were also engaged to take care of Shailaja. On Saturday, when the nurse came to the residence, the door was found to be locked. She managed to enter by breaking open the door lock and then found the two dead.

The Urwa police rushed to the spot along with senior police officers. The police said Dinesh is suspected of smothering his wife to death and then ending his life by hanging to the roof of the house.

(Those in distress and having suicidal symptoms can contact Arogya Sahayavani 104 or the mental health helpline 080-46110007)

