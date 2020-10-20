Couple found dead in a lodge in Sullia

The bodies of a couple, both aged 19, were found in a lodge in Sullia on Monday.

The police gave the names of deceased as Darshan and Indira. The two had checked into the lodge on Sunday night claiming to be relatives and they had no bus to return to their place. On Monday morning, the two were found dead.

Rescued

A private bus driver from Hassan was rescued by a group of youths after he jumped into the Netravathi from a bridge at Goodinabali in Bantwal on Monday.

The police said that Mohammed, Shihab and Swali, who were on a boat, saw Kumar jumping down from the bridge at 8.15 a.m. They swam to the spot and brought Kumar to the shore. Kumar was admitted to the government hospital. He is out of danger, the police said.

(Those in distress and having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)