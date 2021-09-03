Mangaluru

The Udupi unit of the National Women’s Front (NWF) staged a protest in Udupi on Thursday stating that rape cases are on the rise and the country is becoming unsafe for women.

Addressing a gathering in front of Martyrs Memorial at Ajjarakad, president of Udupi district unit of the NWF Naseema Zurai said that the recent incident of Mysuru gang rape is a testimony to the country emerging as unsafe for women.

Ms. Zurai said that in many cases rape victims are denied justice. A section of society has begun abusing women from one particular community and this is nothing but demeaning the modesty of women. The NWF demand stringent action against the culprits of sexual crimes. Task forces should be opened at all police stations for the safety of women. The government should ban display of obscene content in the media and sale of illegal drugs, she added.

