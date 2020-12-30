Counting of votes at seven centres in Udupi today

MANGALURU

30 December 2020 07:33 IST

Counting of votes cast in the recent gram panchayat elections in Udupi district will be taken up in seven counting centres in as many taluks on Wednesday, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Tuesday, he said that counting will start at 8 a.m. and only the candidate or his agent will be allowed inside the counting centre.

Voting was conducted to 863 wards in the seven taluks in 1,136 polling booths.

Meanwhile, a total of 948 personnel have been deputed for the smooth conduct of the counting process, Mr. Jagadeesha said. Instructions have been given to returning officers to wear masks and ensure everyone connected with the counting process follows the COVID-19 protocols announced by the State government.

He said that the process could take a long time as counting will have to take into consideration single and multi-member wards for each one of the gram panchayats.

The administration in the run-up to and during the polls, registered one case of poll code violation wherein a candidate distributed pamphlets with the symbol of a political party, he said.

Prohibitory orders

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have prohibited the movement of people in groups in a 200 m radius of gram panchayat counting centres between midnight on December 29 and midnight on December 30.

The counting centres in Dakshina Kannada district are in Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia and Kadaba.

People have been barred from taking victory procession, raising provocative slogans, singing songs and carrying of arms in the prohibited area.

The order does not apply to programmes of the government and to those involved in election duty, a release said.