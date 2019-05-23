Counting of votes at NIT-K; ban orders clamped on Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S. has clamped prohibitory orders on the district for 24 hours from 5 a.m. on Thursday to maintain law and order in view of counting of votes cast in the Lok Sabha elections conducted on April 18.

The orders will be in force under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1971 and Section 35 of Karnataka Police Act, 1963.

Counting of votes will take place at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K) at Surathkal. In all, 13 candidates, including seven Independents, had contested the elections.

There was a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress in Dakshina Kannada with the CPI(M) and Janata Dal (Secular) candidates not in the fray.

The candidates who contested are Nalin Kumar Kateel (BJP), Mithun M. Rai (Congress), S. Satish Saliyan (Bahujan Samaj Party), Mohammed Iliyas (Social Democratic Party of India), Vijay Srinivas C. (Uttama Prajakeeya Party), Suprit Kumar Poojary (Hindustan Janata Paksha), and Abdul Hameed, Alexander, Deepak Rajesh Coelho, Mohammed Khalid, Maxim Pinto, Venkatesh Bende, and H. Suresh Poojary, all Independents.

Mr. Kateel (52), a two-time Member of Parliament from the BJP, has sought re-election for the third time.

The Congress, which lost this seat to the BJP nearly three decades ago, replaced its long-standing candidate, B. Janardhan Poojary, with Mr. Mithun Rai (34) this time with hopes of wresting the seat back. Mr. Rai, who is the president of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the Youth Congress, was backed by the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Communist Party of India (Marxists).

Except in four elections, the fight in the constituency has always been between the BJP and Mr. Poojary since 1977. The Congress had fielded him in nine of the 11 Lok Sabha elections since then.

Replacing Mr. Poojary, the Congress fielded M. Veerappa Moily twice — in the 1999 and 2004 elections. Again, Mr. Poojary was back in the fray in the last two Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP entered the fray in the constituency in 1984 by fielding K. Rama Bhat. The party tasted its first victory in 1991 and since then it has won the seat for seven terms in a row.

This was the fourth parliamentary election in Dakshina Kannada (erstwhile Mangaluru) in which no woman candidate was in the fray. The last woman candidate to contest from the constituency was Lokeshwari Vinayachandra from the Janata Dal (Secular) in 1999.