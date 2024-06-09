Counselling for admission to NITs, IITs, IIITs to begin today

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), constituted by the Union Ministry of Education, will begin its counselling process for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other GFTIs (Central/State Government Funded Technical Institutes) from Monday.

The JoSAA consists of the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) and the Joint Admission Board of IITs (JAB-IITs) for joint-counselling and seat allocation to IITs and the NIT+ System which consists of 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, three Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs) and 37 GFTIs.

The CSAB-2024 is entrusted with the National Institute of Technology - Karnataka (NIT-K), Mangaluru, under the chairmanship of B. Ravi, Director, NIT-K, who is also the Co-Chairman of the JoSAA-2024. The NIT-K is jointly coordinating with IIT Madras (JAB-IIT) for JoSAA-2024, a release from NIT-K said on Sunday.

Seat allocation

The seat allocation to the IITs is based on the candidates’ JEE (Advanced) rank, while the seat allocation to the NIT+ System is based on the candidates’ JEE (Main) rank. All the candidates who have qualified JEE (Main) are eligible to participate in the NIT+ System.

About 15 lakh JEE-2024 (Main) candidates are eligible to participate for about 42,000 seats for the NIT+ System. Reservation of seats for different categories is as per the Union government norms. All candidates with 75% (GEN/EWS/OBC-NCL) or 65% (SC/ST/PwD) marks in Class 12 (or equivalent) examination are eligible to participate in the counselling process. Alternatively, a candidate has to be in top 20 percentile of respective category in Boards of Class 12 or equivalent examination. The entire seat allotment, fee payment and certificate verification processes are online ( https://josaa.nic.in ).

Five rounds of counselling

Five rounds of counselling will be conducted through the JoSAA portal. The candidates can start registration, choose and prioritize the courses of their choice (choice-filling) from 121 different higher education institutions from Monday and lock in their choices by June 18. The first round of allotment will be done on June 20. The seats remaining vacant in the NIT+ System after five rounds of JoSAA will be filled through two special rounds called CSAB Special Rounds conducted by CSAB-2024 starting from July 29.

The candidates willing to upgrade their seats and/or the fresh candidates entering the system should register afresh for the CSAB Special Rounds at the CSAB portal ( https://csab.nic.in ).

Supernumerary round

In addition, CSAB-2024 will also conduct a separate counselling process called the ‘CSAB- Supernumerary round’ to fill the seats earmarked for the candidates from some of the Union Territories in selected NITs (NIT Durgapur, NIT Calicut, and SVNIT, Surat) from August 14 to August 19, 2024.

Fifty-two document Verification Centers (VCs) and Help Centers (HCs) have been established across the country to assist JoSAA/CSAB-2024 counselling process. A multilingual Help-Desk (10 Indian languages) at CSAB Headquarters at NIT-K has also been established to facilitate the counselling process for all the stakeholders. The point of contact for all the 52 VCs and HCs is published on the JoSAA/CSAB-2024 website.

For NE States and UTs

As the universities for North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs) do not have Engineering Colleges or lack facilities for education in specific fields of Technical Education, the Union government has a scheme of reservation of seats in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Pharmacy courses conducted at degree-level technical institutions approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for the benefit of candidates from these regions. The seats under this scheme are allotted through the CSAB-NEUT-2024 counselling process. The online registration and uploading of documents for this counselling process will be carried out from June 17 to June 24.

Mr. Ravi has advised parents to make themselves available and be with the candidates during critical moments of the counselling process, so that informed and confident decisions can be taken without any anxieties.

The candidates and their parents are requested to frequently visit the JoSAA/CSAB-2024 website for updates, the Director said in the release.

