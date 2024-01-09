Councillors protest against their own City Municipal Council alleging irregularities

January 09, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Bharatiya Janata Party councillors and workers laid siege to the Udupi City Municipal Council building alleging corruption during the administrator’s rule, on Tuesday.

Former CMC president Sumithra Nayak said the administrator had proposed to increase the water bill without the issue being discussed by the councillors.

City cleanliness has become poor with a shortage of health inspectors and pourakarmikas, she said

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Nayak said the government should initiate the process of electing a new president immediately. The absence of CMC president despite there being an elected body, has defeated the very purpose of democracy, she lamented.

The CMC was a model to others once upon a time and now the time has come where its own councillors were forced to protest against the civic body, she regretted.

Ms. Nayak said the councillors had big expectations from the Deputy Commissioner. However, she appears to be under pressure from the Congress and was working on its terms, she alleged.

While only one council meeting was conducted during the last seven months, the district in-charge Minister had limited her role to attend the Independence Day and Rajyotsava celebrations, she alleged.

Without there being the administration from elected representatives, illegal buildings were coming up in the City. Municipal Commissioner did not act against an illegal wall of Indrani Masjid, Ms. Nayak alleged.

MLA Yashpal Suvarna said works of the common man were not getting done at the CMC if they directly approach officials; but they would be done if people go through middlemen.

He challenged the Municipal Commissioner and the district Minister to come for an open debate about irregularities at the CMC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.