Councillors highlight water supply issues in city

November 30, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Councillors in Mangaluru City Corporation cutting across party lines said on Wednesday that many areas in the city faced water scarcity due to issues associated with power supply and distribution.

Leader of the Opposition in Congress Naveen R. D’Souza said that though ‘Jalasiri’ project, which is aimed at augmenting water and addressing distribution issues, was under progress, many wards including in the central business district area are reeling under scarcity ahead of summer. Though ‘Jalasiri’ is aimed at ensuring enough water supply to people, its objective is not being realised, he said.

Congress councillor M. Shashidhar Hegde said that Derabail, Konchady areas too faced the problem.

A.C. Vinayaraj from the Congress said that the scope of ‘Jalasiri’ project does not cover adding alternative sources of water to draw water from them to meet the increasing demand for water in the city.

At one point, Mayor Jayanand Achan said that his ward No. 22 Kadri (Padavu) too faced distribution issues.

When more councillors began speaking on the matter, the Mayor said that he will call a separate meeting to discuss it involving MESCOM officials.

Smart city projects

Speaking on smart city projects, Mr. Vinayaraj alleged that there was corruption in the allotment of phase II of command control centre project.

Responding to it, Premananda Shetty, whip in the council and also a former Mayor, said that it appears that some agencies which did not get the contract of the project in the bidding are projecting that there was corruption in the project to mislead the council.