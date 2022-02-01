Councillors flag begging menace in city

The number of mendicants begging at traffic junctions has gone up

The number of mendicants begging at traffic junctions in the city has increased causing concern, Congress councillor from Kankanady ward T. Praveenchandra Alva said on Monday.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Mangaluru City Corporation council, Mr. Alva said that beggars, some being dressed as women, can be seen at traffic junctions in PVS Circle, Hampankatta, Nanthoor, Lalbagh and other places. The city did not have beggars a year ago. The reputation of the city is being marred due to the menace of begging.

Other councillors who joined the debate said that some beggars have taken shelter below the Pumpwell Flyover and Kottara Chowki Flyover, while others have taken shelter along National Highway 66 in the city.

The members said that they should be rehabilitated and the menace should be stopped.

Mayor Premananda Shetty said that the issue will be taken up with the departments concerned.