Councillors concerned over stray dog numbers

Councillors expressed concern at the general body meeting of Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) here on Friday, over the increase in the number of stray dogs.

Raising the issue, Janardhan Bhandarkar, councillor, said that the CMC should start the animal birth control programme to sterilise stray dogs to check their numbers. Many stray dogs were running around freely at the Beedinagudde Grounds.

Some people were feeding these dogs and consequently, their number was increasing. But it was essential to protect the grounds as many people came there to play cricket and other games, he said.

Raghavendra, Environment Engineer, said that the CMC had taken up the animal birth control programme to check the stray dog numbers.

But the veterinarian, who was to arrive here, would come after 10 days, he said.

Meenakshi Bannanje, CMC president, said that even well-to-do people abandoned female puppies on the roads. They were only interested in having male dogs or puppies, she said.

To another query, D. Manjunathaiah, CMC Commissioner, said that the CMC had taken steps to get property it wanted registered under its name. This included the Beedinagudde Grounds as this was required for children and youth to play, he said.

A power-point presentation was given on a detailed project report prepared for a Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Plant for Udupi CMC under Swacch Bharat Abhiyan at the meeting.

The project was expected to cost ₹ 13.16 crore.

While the Union government would bear 35 % of the cost, the State government would bear one-third of the cost, and the balance would have to be borne by the CMC.

The plant would take care of future garbage disposal needs of the city, as per the presentation. Mr. Raghavendra impressed upon the councillors on the need for a second landfill site at the plant.

The meeting was also told that the CMC planned to replace all sodium lamps in the city with LED lamps by the end of June this year.