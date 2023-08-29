Councillors concerned over poor sewer management in city

August 29, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Cutting across party lines, councillors of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) in the meeting of the council on Tuesday expressed concern over the poor sewer management blaming it on the lethargy of the bureaucracy to address the issues on priority.

The councillors said that maintenance of many wet wells has come to a standstill and the civic body is facing dearth of staff to maintain the sewer infrastructure.

Manholes in many parts of the city are overflowing and sewage has been let into storm-water drains and other waterbodies including ‘raja kaluves’.

They pointed out that the wet wells at Kadekar, Faisalnagar, Padil, and Jalligudda are not being maintained at all.

Raising the matter, Leader of the Opposition Naveen R. D’Souza said that the civic body has totally neglected the maintenance of its wet wells, sewage treatment plants, and manholes. Old pipelines in many wards will have to be replaced. There are not enough workers to maintain them and contract system of maintenance is not working effectively.

T. Praveenchandra Alva from Kankanday ward said that only sewage flows in the ‘rajakaluve’ that joins the Netravathi from Pumpwell.

Senior councillor Lancelot Pinto said that wet wells are not being maintained on Sundays. When the maintenance of wet wells has been outsourced they should be maintained daily without a break. If not, why should the civic body make full payment to the contractors maintaining them, he asked.

A.C. Vinayraj said that sewage is being let into the Nandini from Surathkal sewage treatment plant while it is being let into the Phalguni from Pachachanady sewage treatment plant.

Jagadeesh Shetty, a councillor from Boloor ward, said that maintenance of underground drainage network in his ward is facing issues for the past eight months. Hence overflowing sewage entered a school compound, premises of 150 houses sometime ago.

Kiran Kumar of Bangara Kulooor ward said that whenever there is power cut to the wet wells the pumping comes to a stop and sewage overflows to drains in Kottara Chowki, Kodical and Dambel areas. There is no generator backup to the wet wells, he said.

Former Mayor M. Shashidhar Hegde from Derebail (South) ward said that a separate action plan should be prepared for the operation and maintenance of sewer infrastructure.

Abdul Rauf representing Milagres ward said that a separate wing should be constituted for the operation and maintenance.

Former Mayor Premananda Shetty said that officials concerned are not bothered to address the issues on priority and the issues should be taken seriously.

Responding, Commissioner of the corporation C.L. Anand said that in many wards laterite stones were used to construct the manholes. As they have become weak and collapsed sewage is seeping. They will have to be replaced with concrete based manholes.

The Commissioner said that the civic body will address the issues.

