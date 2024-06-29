Councillors’ annual ward development grant will be hiked to ₹1 crore, says Mayor

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said on Saturday that the annual area (ward) development grant of the city corporation councillors will be hiked from ₹75 lakh to ₹1 crore. He made the announcement at the monthly meeting of the council.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition T. Praveenchandra Alva urged the Mayor to increase the grant.

Mr. Kannur instructed that whoever takes up land filling works in the city should get the no-objection certificate from the engineering section and the junior engineer of the respective ward should inspect the site first before permitting it.

The engineer should check whether the land filling will come in the way of the natural flow of rainwater in the area.

Mr. Alva said that many roads dug up for laying water supply lines and cooking gas supply lines have not been restored thus creating problem for road users, especially during the monsoon.

Referring to the death of an autorickshaw driver after his vehicle fell in an overflowing storm-water drain at Kottara Chowki recently, Mr. Alva demanded that protection walls should be built or railings should be fixed in such areas.

Lack of protection walls or railings built for culverts constructed across rajakaluves and drains or on the roads laid parallel to the drains has made people vulnerable to falling in them especially during the monsoon.

The corporation should think seriously over it. Merely placing sandbags on the side of roads or culverts will not do, he said.

Councillor A.C. Vinayraj and former Mayor Premananda Shetty said that the ‘Jalasiri’ project is lagging, and the proponents have failed to supply round-the-clock drinking water in the 54 zones. Not even the pilot zone is ready, they said.

Mr. Vinayraj cautioned the corporation against taking over the project from the proponents without inspecting each component and ensuring their functioning.

Responding to it, the Mayor said that a special meeting of the council will be called to review the progress of the project.