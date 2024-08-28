Councillors and city police spar over haphazard parking of vehicles on widened roads

Councillors and the Mangaluru police on Wednesday blamed each other for the haphazard parking on city roads that were recently widened using funds earmarked under the Mangaluru Smart City project.

During a traffic management meeting chaired by Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur here, Leader of Opposition Praveenchandra Alva said a huge amount was spent for widening several roads in the city. “It’s sad to see city police being silent to brazen parking of vehicles on roads and pavements.”

Mr. Alva cited the road between Bendoorwell and ESI and said vehicles are parked right on the new pavements. “Police vehicles do enough rounds on this road, but no action is taken to penalise offenders to send out a strong message..”

Police officers did not adequately inform school managements to allow vehicles bringing students inside school premises either, he lamented.

“Yes we (Mangaluru City Corporation) are at fault in not painting road humps, in providing zebra crossing and sign boards as sought by the police. But we expect police to enforce traffic rules in a better way.” Mr. Alvas also expressed concern over frequent traffic jams at Nantoor and KPT junctions.

Disagreeing with Mr. Alva, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B..P. Dinesh Kumar said in the absence of parking areas the city, the police face problem in penalising unauthorised parking. “When we impose fine, motorists question us about absence of parking areas. The MCC should allot space for parking of vehicles in different parts of the city. Despite number of representations in this regard, no action has been taken.”

The MCC has failed to act of letters by police for painting of road humps, zebra crossing, need of signboards, he said.

Mr. Kumar said the city traffic police have done regular awareness meetings in schools. Three meetings were held with school establishments asking them to allow vehicles carrying children inside the school premises. “The police alone cannot do everything. We want the MCC to issue notices to schools and other business establishments and make them realise that they cannot allow their vehicles to obstruct traffic movement,” he said.

To the problem for pedestrians at B.R. Ambedkar (Jyoti) Circle, Mr. Kumar said it was a serious problem and it required ‘engineering’ solution. He expressed need of service road to stop the present movement of vehicles in a wrong way from Malemar Cross to Kottara Chowki. Mr. Kumar said it is difficult to stop the increase of e-autorickshaws in the city.

Senior councillor Shashidhar Hegde said a third-party study is necessary to resolve traffic problems of the city.