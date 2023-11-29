Councillor questions Mangalore One service centres rejecting Aadhaar update applications certified by councillors

November 29, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur on Wednesday asked the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) C.L. Anand to summon the operators of Mangalore One service centres and seek an explanation why they are rejecting application forms for address change duly certified by councillors for updating Aaadhar details.

BJP councillor from Pachchanady Sangeetha R. Nayk told the council that post offices and cyber centres accept the applications certified by councillors. But Mangalore One centres are rejecting the same applications on the pretext that the councillors have not imposed their seal properly on the photographs of applicants pasted on the application forms.

“When the applicants produce the same applications at post offices and cyber centres they are accepted. Why are Mangalore One centres rejecting them,” she asked.

Mr. Kannur said that he too has received complaints from people on the same and he asked the Commissioner to take suitable action on the same.

Congress councillor Naveen R. D’Souza told the council that traffic jams at major traffic junctions in the city have become common with the police, particularly the Police Commissioner, not taking it seriously. “It appears that the Police Commissioner is not interested in easing traffic snarls at junctions,” he said.

Stressing the need to hold a meeting to address traffic issues by inviting all stakeholders, Mr. D’Souza, a former Leader of the Opposition in the council, said that the corporation should take the lead in holding traffic meetings at regular intervals.

Mr. D’Souza said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHA) has still not filled up a huge pothole near Nanthoor junction. The same pothole resulted in an accident leading to the death of a two-wheeler rider sometime ago, he said.

Responding to it, the Mayor said that he will call the meeting next month. The experts from the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K) will also be called to the meeting to give their suggestions, he said.

Former Mayor and Congress councillor M. Shashidar Shetty reiterated the need to constitute a committee of experts, including private medical practitioners, to bring the increasing dengue cases in the city under control. Mr. Hegde who represented Derebail (South) (No. 24) ward said that 15 dengue cases have been reported from his ward alone.

The corporation could control malaria in the city effectively by forming a committee of experts, Mr. Hegde said.

