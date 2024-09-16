Bantwal Town police have registered a case against Hussainer, a councillor of Bantwal Town Municipal Council, and Mohammed Sharief, a former president of the Bantwal Town Municipal Council, for allegedly posting inflammatory post on social media in connection with Eid Milad procession.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to a recent statement of VHP Mangaluru Divisional Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell regarding communal violence in Nagamangala, Sharief allegedly posted an audio message on Whatsapp challenging Mr. Pumpwell and other VHP activists to stop Eid procession scheduled at B. C. Road Kaikamba on September 16.

Bantwal MLA U. Rajesh Naik told Dakshina Kananda Superintendent of Police N. Yathish to take against Sharief for his alleged attempt to incite violence. The MLA described Sharief as a rowdy, as he is accused in some criminal cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bantwal Town police registered a case against Sharief and Hussainer for the offence punishable under Section 299 of Bharatiya Nyana Sanhita

Another case for defamatory posts

On September 14, Bantwal Town Police had registered a case against operators of some Instagram handles for posts defaming revered spirits and also VHP leaders Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and Sharan Pumpwell.

In the complaint, Santosh Poovappa, a businessman from Maninalkooru village of Bantwal taluk, said videos defaming Jumadibanta Koragajja daiva, Mr. Bhat and Mr. Pumpwell had been posted on the following Instagram handles — beary ghost and beary jigar, cobra and bengaren troll 313. Claiming that these videos have hurt religious feelings and have the potential to disturb law and order, Mr. Poovappa sought action against the handlers of the Instagram handles.

The police registered the complaint for the offence punishable under Section 299 of BNS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.