Council polls: BJP, Congress win one seat each in DK-Udupi

Mangaluru

15 December 2021 00:24 IST

Both candidates secure winning votes from the first preferential votes

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Manjunath Bhandary registered comfortable victories from the local bodies constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Tuesday in the Legislative Council elections.

With neither party fielding a second candidate, victory was certain. But for the entry of Social Democratic Party of India’s Shafi Bellare, Mr. Poojary and Mr. Bhandary could have got elected unopposed.

While Mr. Poojary secured 3,672 votes, Mr. Bhandari polled 2,079, and Mr. Bellare 204. As many as 56 votes were declared invalid. In all, 6,011 votes were polled. Returning Officer and Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra declared that both the candidates secured winning votes from the first preferential votes.

Poll Observer and Secretary to Government Capt. Manivannan, Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO Kumara, Additional DCs of DK and Udupi Channabasappa and Balakrishna, Assistant Commissioners of Mangaluru, Puttur and Kundapura C. Madan Mohan, Yatish Ullal and K. Raju, and other officers were present during the counting.

Mr. Poojary is getting elected to the Legislative Council for the third full term, the earlier being in 2010 and 2016. He was elected to the council in the byelections in 2009 from the same constituency after the demise of Blasius D’Souza. He had been the Leader of the Opposition in the council earlier and at present is the Leader of the House too.

Having done extensive research in rural development and panchayat raj and obtaining a doctoral degree from Madurai Kamaraj University, Mr. Bhandary entered public life during his student days. He is a sportsperson too and is the president of Dakshina Kannada Amateur Athletics Association. The Bhandary Foundation runs Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management in Mangaluru.

South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank chairman M.N. Rajendra Kumar’s hasty retreat from the fray even before filing the nomination is said to have cleared the victory path of both the candidates, particularly the Congress.

After Mr. Kumar’s announcement to contest the polls as an Independent to represent the cooperative sector, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar held a meeting with him. This was followed by Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar’s veiled threat of dislodging the chairman for alleged irregularities.

Having large following in the cooperative and SHG sectors, Mr. Kumar’s candidature would have affected the prospects of the national parties.