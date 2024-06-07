GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Council poll results show that party is supreme over individuals, says Udupi BJP chief

Published - June 07, 2024 10:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP party workers celebrating the victory of party candidates in Legislative Council​ polling, in Udupi on Friday.

BJP party workers celebrating the victory of party candidates in Legislative Council​ polling, in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Udupi district BJP unit president Kishore Kumar Kundapura said on Friday that the outcome of Legislative Council elections in South West Graduates’ Constituency has revealed that the party is supreme over an individual.

He was speaking in Udupi after celebrating the victory of the BJP candidate in the constituency Dhananjaya Sarji and the victory of BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) combined candidate S.L. Bhoje Gowda in South West Graduates’ Constituency.

Mr. Kundapura was referring to former three-term Udupi BJP MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat turning rebel and contesting independently in the graduates’ constituency.

He said that the party did face apprehension when Mr. Bhat jumped into the fray. But later the workers pledged their support to the official candidate Dr. Sarji and worked for his victory. Since Dr. Sarji won the polls, the workers should understand that individuals can not equate an organisation which is supreme.

The president said that the workers also supported Mr. Gowda. “The results of the elections is also a warning bell to those who desert the party or turn rebel,” he said.

Mr. Kundapura said that the party candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary won the Lok Sabha polls from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency with a huge margin which was above expectation. He said that it is natural for party workers to aspire to contest elections. But once the party selects a candidate, the workers are duty-bound to support and work for the candidates’ victory.

