Council Chairman should have followed his predecessor’s example: MLC

MANGALURU

19 December 2020 00:21 IST

Legislative Council Chairman K. Prathapchandra Shetty should have followed the precedent set by former Chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy when a no-confidence motion was tabled against him, said Pratap Simha Nayak, MLC, on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Nayak said when the motion was to be put for voting, Mr. Murthy did not occupy the seat of Chairman and sat with the other members while Deputy Chairman Marithibbe Gowda conducted the proceedings on June 15, 2017. It was another matter that the motion was defeated by one vote, he said.

However, on December 15, Mr. Shetty played to the politics of the Congress and refused to put forth the motion of no-confidence for voting, Mr. Nayak said. The MLC added that though Mr. Shetty was a tall personality as an individual, he appeared to be acting under the instructions of his party. “He should immediately step down on moral grounds.”

He said there were three or four instances of Mr. Shetty appearing to not be acting impartially while holding high office, and hence the BJP had decided to move the no-confidence motion against him. Acting against the principles of natural justice that no one should be the judge in his own cause, Mr. Shetty rejected the no-confidence motion notice on technical grounds, Mr. Nayak said. He said there were only two options for Mr. Shetty after the notice of no-confidence was given — to face it or resign. He did neither and continued to occupy the post without any moral authority, the BJP leader said.

Adopting Mangaluru

Meanwhile, Mr. Nayak said he has adopted Mangaluru as the nodal taluk for development as an MLC. “Though I could assist development in any part of the State, I chose Dakshina Kannada in general and Mangaluru taluk in particular.”

Mr. Nayak also opened his office at Mangaluru City Corporation building and said he would be available to the general public every Friday.