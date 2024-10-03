GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Council bypolls: Three candidates file nomination papers

Published - October 03, 2024 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP’s Kishor Kumar Puttur and Congress’s Raju Poojary were among the candidates who filed nomination on Thursday for Karnataka Legislative Council byelection to Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities constituency.

Mr. Puttur filed two sets of nomination papers before District Electoral Officer M.P. Mullai Muhilan. He was accompanied by MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, MLA Pratapsimha Nayak, presidents of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district BJP units Satish Kumpala and Kishore Kundapur, and former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj.

Former State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, an aspirant, was absent.

Mr. Poojary too filed two sets of nomination papers. Among the Congress leaders who accompanied Mr. Poojary included MLCs Manjunath Bhandary and Ivan D’Souza, former Minister K. Jayaprakash Hegde and former Bantwal MLA B. Ramanath Rai.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidates Anwar Sadat and Mohammed Riyaz filed their nomination papers as Independents on Thursday, which is the last date of filing of nomination papers. One Dinakar Ullal, a resident of Ullal, has already filed nomination as Independent.

Exuding confidence of victory, Mr. Puttur told party workers at the district BJP office that he will work sincerely and will not bring any blemish to the party’s image and reputation. The BJP is the only party that recognises committed party workers. Mr. Puttur said he comes from the family that has been serving the Sangh for several years.

Mr. Kumpala and Mr. Kundapur called upon party activists to work tirelessly to ensure Mr. Puttur wins the seat with handsome margin. Mr. Puttur left with a group of party activists to the office of Deputy Commissioner where he filed the nomination papers around noon.

Speaking to reporters after filing the nomination papers, Mr. Poojary told reporters that he has worked in gram panchayat, taluk panchayat and zilla panchayats. He has good understanding of the issues related to panchayats. Mr. Poojary said voting will be beyond party lines and voters will choose a candidate who is capable of addressing their issues.

